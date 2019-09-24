A high-stakes food drama playing out in the French Alps might all boil down to the cheddar.

Renowned French chef Marc Veyrat on Tuesday announced he had sued the France-based Michelin Guide after the restaurant guidebook authority demoted his La Maison des Bois in Manigod, France, from three stars to two earlier this year. Veyrat claimed Michelin’s reviewer wrongly determined a cheese souffle as having cheddar in it; Veyrat said the color was from saffron used in the dish and is now seeking documentation from Michelin to explain their decision.

“They dared to say that we put cheddar in our souffle of reblochon, beaufort, and tomme,” Veyrat told French magazine Le Point in July. “They have insulted our region; my employees were furious.”

A court hearing is set for Nov. 27 in Nanterre, Agence France-Presse reports.

Veyrat’s restaurant, roughly 100 miles east of Lyon, was first awarded the coveted three-star Michelin ranking in 2018. Much of the food in the $330 to $430 tasting menu comes from the restaurant’s own botanic gardens and orchards.

The famed chef learned in January that his restaurant was losing a star just one year after it had achieved the three-star ranking — widely considered among the most prestigious distinctions in the fine dining business.

“I’ve been in a depression for six months. How dare you take hostage the health of cooks?” Veyrat lamented during his July interview with Le Point, during which he blamed the “amateur” nature of the Michelin reviewers.

“It scares me for the new generations to come. In fact, the only reason given was confusion over the Reblochon and Beaufort emulsion with cheddar,” he said. He went on to call the Michelin reviewers “impostors” who deliberately stir up fights for “commercial reasons.”

Among Veyrat’s grievances is his belief that reviewers — in violation of Michelin’s own stated best practices — did not visit the restaurant multiple times. He’s demanding receipts from Michelin to prove their independent, anonymous reviewers in fact dined at Le Maison des Bois more than once.

The receipts are among the records Veyrat’s lawsuit is hoping to compel from Michelin, his lawyer Emmanuel Ravanas told Agence France-Presse Tuesday.

In a statement, Michelin spokesman Jérôme Bourret said, “We understand the disappointment of Mr Veyrat, whose talent no one [contests], even if we regret his unreasonable persistence with his accusations. Our first duty is to tell consumers why we have changed our recommendation. We will carefully study his demands and respond calmly.”

Ravanas said, “For decades, Veyrat has been used to having his cooking graded, evaluated and compared, and he knows quite well that you don’t own a star for life. He accepts it all, as long as the criticism is accurate.”

The annual Michelin “Red Guide” evaluates mostly fine dining restaurants in cities around the world and awards what it considers the very top-tier establishments with between one and three stars. While even one star is an honor, a three-star designation can be the pinnacle of a chef’s career. It’s an exclusive group: There are just 27 three-star restaurants in France and fewer than 140 in the whole world.

The pressure on chefs to achieve and then maintain Michelin star and other haute cuisine status can be intense. When award-winning French chef Bernard Loiseau killed himself in 2003, those close to him speculated that one factor was his fear over losing a Michelin star after being downgraded by another rating authority.

But for as much as chefs covet Michelin stars, some have started to reject the recognition. Veyrat tried to “give back” his rating after he was downgraded this year (Michelin said it would still list his restaurant, though they can’t force chefs to acknowledge the honor).

The Washington Post’s William Wan contributed to this report.