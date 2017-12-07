EDGEWOOD, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a person hit by an Amtrak train in Maryland has died.
WBFF-TV reports that the Harford County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a pedestrian was struck in a fatal crash on Wednesday around 8:30 p.m. near the Edgewood train station.
The Maryland Transit Administration said in a tweet around 10 minutes later that a MARC train had stopped south of a station because of an Amtrak train striking a “trespasser.” That MARC train returned to Martin Airport for bus and taxi service.
The Amtrak Northeast account sent a tweet nearly an hour after the reported crash announcing that customers traveling between Wilmington and Baltimore would experience delays stemming from a “trespasser incident.”
Further details weren’t immediately released.
___
Information from: WBFF-TV, http://www.foxbaltimore.com/baltimore_md/