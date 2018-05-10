CHESTER, Va. (AP) — Two people walking on railroad tracks in Virginia have been killed by an Amtrak train.

An Amtrak spokeswoman tells news outlets that its Palmetto train 90 “came into contact with persons trespassing on the tracks” in Chester on Wednesday evening. The train was traveling from Savannah, Georgia, to New York.

No injuries were reported to the 123 passengers or crew members on the train.

Amtrak is working with Chesterfield County police and CSX to investigate. Chesterfield County police say they’re withholding identification of the deceased until next of kin could be notified.

The crash caused at least four Amtrak delays.