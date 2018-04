ST. ALBANS, Vt. (AP) — An Amtrak train has struck a vehicle in St. Albans, causing a minor injury.

WCAX-TV reports that Pamela Lacey, of Highgate, did not yield properly Saturday night, and that the train hit the passenger side of her sport utility vehicle.

The crash happened while the train was pulling into the railyard. Officials say Lacy had minor injuries. Her vehicle was towed from the scene.