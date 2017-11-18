EAST KINGSTON, N.H. (AP) — Fire officials in East Kingston say no one was hurt when an Amtrak train hit a car that was stuck on the train tracks.
Firefighters responded to the collision around 5 p.m. Saturday. Officials say the car’s driver mistakenly turned onto the train tracks and then left her vehicle to get help when it became stuck.
The driver says she isn’t from the area and was using a GPS system. She followed it onto the train tracks.
Amtrak officials say the Amtrak Downeaster train was traveling from Portland, Maine, to Boston. There were 56 passengers aboard the train.
Fire Chief Ed Warren says he’s “extremely grateful that nobody was hurt.”