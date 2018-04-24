An Amtrak employee has died after being struck by an Amtrak train in Maryland.

Amtrak spokeswoman Beth K. Toll says the incident occurred about 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Bowie area. The train involved was on its way from Richmond, Virginia, to Boston.

Bryan Monroe teaches at Temple University’s Klein College of Media and Communication and was a passenger on the train that struck the employee. Monroe says the train came to an abrupt stop about 9 a.m. and an announcement said the train would be delayed because of police activity on the tracks ahead.

Amtrak says that after the incident, passengers stayed on the train for more than an hour and were transferred to a different train.

The National Transportation Safety Board sent two investigators to Bowie on Tuesday.