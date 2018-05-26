RENO, Nev. (AP) — The family of a 22-year-old train passenger found severely injured next to railroad tracks in Truckee, California, suspects he may have been the victim of a hate crime, but Amtrak says police have found no evidence of foul play.
The Reno Gazette Journal reports that Aaron Salazar’s family believes the Portland State University student, who was gay, was attacked and didn’t jump from the train.
Salazar remains hospitalized in Reno after being found unconscious May 15 while traveling from Denver to Portland, Oregon.
Amtrak said Saturday investigators reached out to more than 300 customers, crew and friends and found “no evidence of a physical altercation” while Salazar was on the train.
According to Amtrak’s statement, some people contacted said Salazar “expressed to them a number of life concerns and challenges.”