BALTIMORE (AP) — Amtrak has installed a pod at Penn Station in Baltimore to provide a private space for breastfeeding mothers.
News outlets report the pod includes a bench and folding table and can be used either to pump milk or for breastfeeding.
Similar pods built by Vermont-based Mamava are already in place at Thurgood Marshall BWI Airport, Montgomery College and Walter Reed Medical Center.
The blue pod is 45 square feet (4 square meters) and located on the concourse level across from the ticketing line near the police office. The door can be locked for privacy.
Maryland law allows women to breastfeed in public; Amtrak says the pod simply provides a private space for women who want one.