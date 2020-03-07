Amtrak is canceling its Acela nonstop service between Washington and New York amid the global coronavirus outbreak that has hurt travel demand.

“We are closely monitoring the coronavirus and are taking action based on guidance from public health experts,” the company said.

The nonstop Acela service, which launched last fall, will be suspended starting Tuesday through May 26. The company cited reduced demand for train service as concerns rise about the spread of the novel coronavirus in the United States. Amtrak anticipates other train schedule changes, including removing train cars or canceling trains when there are other alternatives for customers.

Amtrak has also suspended change fees on all existing and new reservations for tickets purchased before April 30 to accommodate concerned travelers, even though there are no coronavirus-related travel restrictions on the carrier.

“We understand you may have concerns, and as a valued customer we will waive change fees on all existing or new reservations made before April 30, 2020,” Amtrak said in a statement earlier this week. “We will continue to monitor the coronavirus situation closely and adjust this policy as necessary.”

Passengers who need to change a reservation can go to Modify Trip on Amtrak.com or do it on the Amtrak app. Though the carrier is waiving change fees, if there is a fare difference to book a new trip, passengers should expect to pay it.

Amtrak, like other transportation systems across the country, said it is also stepping up cleaning to combat the potential spread of the virus. New sanitary protocols include more frequent cleaning of trains and stations, in some cases hourly cleaning, the company said. Amtrak crews are wiping handrails, doorknobs, handles and surfaces, and the company is making hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes available to passengers and workers aboard trains and in stations.