CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia congressman says a decision by Amtrak to end charter and special service trains would hurt the state’s tourism industry.
Republican Evan Jenkins asked Amtrak President Richard Anderson in a letter last week to reverse the decision.
Jenkins says the decision jeopardizes traditions such as southern West Virginia’s New River Train and Hinton Railroad Days, whose proceeds fund about a dozen college scholarships.
The letter says that according to the Collis P. Huntington Railroad Historical Society, the New River Train brings an estimated $5 million in tourism revenue to the state and $2 million annual to the city of Huntington.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- SUV carrying family might have been intentionally driven off California cliff, reports say
- Trump urged to get tougher on Russia policy
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- 'No more DACA deal,' Trump says as he threatens to 'stop' NAFTA if Mexico doesn't better secure border
- Trump accuses Amazon of 'Post Office scam,' falsely says The Post is company's lobbyist
Jenkins says Amtrak “needs to cultivate the next generation of train enthusiasts who will become lifelong customers.”
He says eliminating the special services “will deprive generations of shared memories and end an important tourism revenue stream.”