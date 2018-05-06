MARKS, Miss. (AP) — Amtrak is making another stop in Mississippi.
The national passenger rail service’s City of New Orleans train made its first stop Friday in the Mississippi Delta town of Marks.
One train travels northbound and one travels southbound each day between New Orleans and Chicago. The train already stops in Greenwood, Yazoo City, Jackson, Hazlehurst, Brookhaven and McComb.
Like several other Mississippi locations, Marks will be a flag stop, with the train only stopping if passengers want to board or exit.
What’s called the Northwest Regional Amtrak Station cost $1.2 million. That includes $500,000 from the Federal Highway Administration, $300,000 from the Delta Regional Authority and $150,000 from the Mississippi Development Authority.
Officials have long sought the stop. They hope it will bring more tourists and improve transportation links.