BAGHDAD (AP) — Amnesty International says Iraqi women and children with suspected links to the Islamic State group are being denied humanitarian aid and prevented from returning to their homes. It also says the women are subjected to sexual violence in displacement camps.

The London-based rights group said Tuesday its report is based on 92 interviews with women in eight camps for displaced Iraqis in the provinces of Nineveh and Salaheddin, north of Baghdad.

It says “women were being coerced and pressured into entering sexual relationships in exchange for desperately needed cash, humanitarian aid and protection from other men.”

Four women told Amnesty they had either witnessed rape or heard the screams of women who were being assaulted by armed men, members of the camp administration or other camp residents.