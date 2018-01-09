ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Motorists who owe New York state money for unpaid Thruway tolls while driving over the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge are being given a chance to pay up.
The Thruway Authority says it’s launching a three-week amnesty program to give cashless tolling customers who pay tolls by mail and have open violations the opportunity to pay what they owe for crossing the former Tappan Zee Bridge.
Eligible motorists will receive a letter from the agency saying they must pay all outstanding toll balances by Feb. 21, the end of the three-week amnesty period.
The amnesty is available for toll by mail customers with violations incurred between late April 2016 through Jan. 31.
Most Read Stories
- The Weeknd dumps H&M after monkey sweatshirt ad
- Sources: Georgia QB Jacob Eason, the former Lake Stevens star, expected to transfer to UW
- Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Pierce County sheriff's deputy WATCH
- As Alaska Air cuts costs, employee discontent grows and passenger loyalty is at risk
- Seattle’s Aurora stretch is frozen in time, but voters are turning up the heat on change
The authority is also taking steps to educate motorists about how to pay cashless tolling bills on time.