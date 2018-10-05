ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The head of Amnesty International said the human rights movement is being mobilized globally by the actions of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Kumi Naidoo, Amnesty’s new secretary general, told The Associated Press in an interview that some of the Trump administration’s more controversial policies had energized campaigns on climate change, woman’s equality, and other rights issues.

Trump, for example, pulled the United States out of the Paris Accord international climate agreement last year. And following his January 2017 inauguration, critics organized worldwide protests focused on women’s rights.

Naidoo was in Greece to visit a severely overcrowded refugee camp on the island of Lesbos. He called on Greece and the European Union to back an emergency evacuation of the site ahead of winter over concerns that conditions there are unsafe.