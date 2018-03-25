GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP) — Neighbors of a South Carolina processed meat plant are breathing easy again after being ordered to run from their homes ahead of a chemical leak.

Multiple media organizations reported that the leak of anhydrous ammonia from the Carolina Pride plant in Greenwood was reported around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. The gas is used as an agricultural fertilizer and industrial refrigerant.

Greenwood Police said the leak led to a temporary evacuation. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control declared the area safe again around 6:30 a.m. There is no word on what caused the leak.