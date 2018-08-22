CRAB ORCHARD, Ky. (AP) — An Amish man has died in Kentucky, where his horse-drawn buggy was hit by a woman charged with driving under the influence.
News outlets report the crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Kentucky 39 in Crab Orchard in central Kentucky. Lincoln County Sheriff Curt Folger said a sport-utility vehicle hit the buggy from behind, throwing the man out. The horse ran and wasn’t hurt.
Officials arrested 64-year-old Mary Carter of Crab Orchard.
The Lincoln County coroner identified the victim as 52-year-old Bruce Troyer.
