WOOSTER, Ohio (AP) — A 3-year-old Amish girl running across an Ohio country road to greet her father on the other side has been fatally struck by an SUV.

The state Highway Patrol says Dora Miller was struck Tuesday evening by an SUV investigators estimate was traveling at 55 mph (89 kph), the posted speed limit on the road in East Union Township in Wayne County. Dora was flown to an Akron hospital, where she died about five hours after being hit.

Lt. Stephanie Norman says Dora was standing with other children on one side of the road after her father had been dropped off.

The patrol says alcohol or drugs don’t appear to be factors in the accident.

Many Amish communities shun motor vehicles in favor of horse-drawn buggies, but police say this family wasn’t part of such a community.