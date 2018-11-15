LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — An Amish farmer in Kentucky is asking President Donald Trump for a pardon after he was sentenced to six years in federal prison for mislabeling homemade herbal products.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reported Wednesday that 58-year-old Samuel Girod filed his petition with the U.S. Department of Justice pardon attorney. Girod is currently serving the time at a minimum security facility in Ashland.
He’s a member of the Old Order Amish faith and manufactured salves and herbal products. One claimed to cure skin cancer; another was corrosive to skin.
The petition says Girod is innocent and didn’t fully understand the consequences when he represented himself in the case.
His friends, the county sheriff and an online petition fought against his conviction and sentencing, saying his prosecution went overboard.
___
Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com