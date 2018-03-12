BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers begin their regular session at noon on Monday amid high tensions after a failed special session on finances.

The state’s financial troubles remain in focus, with an estimated $700 million budget shortfall threatening TOPS college tuition awards, education programs and safety-net health services.

Lawmakers have pre-filed more than 1,100 bills on a wide list of topics. Proposals would ban abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, end Louisiana’s use of the death penalty, rewrite hazing laws and legalize sports betting.

Republicans and Democrats differ in their response to the recent Florida school shooting, with GOP lawmakers proposing to allow armed teachers at schools and Democrats seeking new gun restrictions. One lawmaker wants students to be able to wear bullet-proof backpacks.