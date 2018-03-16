BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — As lawmakers scrounge for money, state senators are eyeing an annual stream of Gulf oil spill recovery money tied to Louisiana’s economic damages from the disaster.

Louisiana is expected to receive yearly payments of $53.3 million for 15 years from BP as compensation for economic damages from the massive 2010 oil spill. The payments begin in the budget year that starts July 1.

Under a 2014 law, that money is set be steered to the state’s “rainy day” fund, an elderly trust fund and a health savings account, which were drained during former Gov. Bobby Jindal’s tenure.

Senate Finance Chairman Eric LaFleur is talking about using the dollars for roadwork, or for lawmakers to spend on annual government operations.

The dollars are separate from recovery money earmarked for coastal restoration.