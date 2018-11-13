VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is giving a prominent new role to the Vatican’s most experienced sex crimes investigator in a sign that he’s looking to improve the Holy See’s response to abuse at a time the church and papacy are facing a credibility crisis.

Francis on Tuesday named Archbishop Charles Scicluna as a deputy, or adjunct secretary, at the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, the Vatican office that processes sex abuse cases.

Scicluna had been the congregation’s chief prosecutor for a decade and was credited with turning the church around with new norms making it easier to defrock pedophiles. But Pope Benedict XVI sent him to his native Malta in 2012 as bishop after Scicluna’s tough line ruffled too many feathers in the Vatican bureaucracy.

Scicluna retains his Malta post.