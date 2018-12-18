SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s secretary of state, who is battling brain cancer, attended a state land board meeting by speakerphone, a day after he reversed his decision to temporarily leave.

Dennis Richardson earlier announced he was leaving the three-member board during his medical treatment and assigned his deputy the role. He reversed his decision Monday on the advice of the state attorney general. Richardson said he didn’t want to waste taxpayer resources on a legal fight.

Richardson’s voice was strong but halting as he participated in the meeting Tuesday with board members Gov. Kate Brown and Treasurer Tobias Read, who were physically present.

The Democratic governor, who in the past clashed with Richardson, thanked him for participating. Richardson, a Republican, is Oregon’s second-highest state official, after the governor.