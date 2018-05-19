AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton is planning to attend a ceremony marking the graduation of Amherst College’s first Army ROTC student in 20 years.

The Massachusetts Democrat — who served four tours of duty in Iraq — will be offering remarks Saturday at the commissioning of Rebecca Segal as a second lieutenant in the United States Army.

Segal, a neuroscience major, was also an intern in Moulton’s Washington, D.C., office when she was a biology student at George Washington University before transferring to Amherst. She trains at the University of Massachusetts.

The commissioning ceremony is scheduled to take place at noon on Saturday at the college’s Johnson Chapel.

Moulton lives in Salem and represents the state’s 6th Congressional District.