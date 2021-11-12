Slang is fun. It can spice up conversations — and sometimes make them a bit salty.

“Salty,” in case you didn’t know, now means “exceptionally bitter, angry or upset.”

Which makes sense, seeing as slang also annoys a lot of people. Especially if you’re a member of the Baby Boom generation and some salty youngster has dismissed you with, “OK boomer.”

About 30% of the “nearly 2,000″ people who responded to a recent poll hate “OK boomer,” tying it with “bae” for most disliked slang.

Almost as hated as those top two is “Bye, Felicia,” a quote from a 1995 movie. Twenty-eight percent of those who participated in the poll don’t like it.

The survey, conducted by language-learning company Preply, concluded that about 3 in 5 Americans “are annoyed by slang.” Not surprisingly, this is much more often the case among parents (66%) than adults without kids (46%).

Advertising

Here are the slang words and phrases that most annoy people, along with the definitions given by those behind the poll:

10. Periodt: “a variant of ‘period’ to emphasize a point.”

9. Yeet: “to throw or an exclamation of excitement, approval or surprise.”

8. Yas: “a playful or nonserious way to say ‘yes!’

7. Zaddy: “a man with swagger or style.”

6. Mansplain: “to explain something to a woman in a condescending way.”

5. Woke: “being alert to societal injustice.”

4. On fleek: “perfectly executed or extremely good, attractive or stylish.”

3. Bye, Felicia: “a dismissive goodbye.”

2. Bae: “term of endearment or labeling something as good or cool.”

1. OK boomer: “implying someone is old, out of touch or resistant to change.”

OK, some of those terms are indeed kind of annoying, even if you’re not a boomer. But pretty much everyone (80%) admits to using slang — even when they’re not sure of the meaning (50%).

Advertising

So what’s the most popular slang in America? Here’s the Top 10, according to Preply’s research, again with the poll’s definitions:

10. Thirsty: “needing approval, affection or attention.”

9. Savage: “not caring about consequences.”

8. Catfish: “assuming a false identity or personality on the internet.”

7. Low-key: “understatedly or secretly.”

6. Extra: “over the top.”

5. GOAT: “greatest of all time.”

4. Woke: “being alert to societal injustice.”

3. On point: “exactly right, perfect.”

2. Salty: “exceptionally bitter, angry or upset.”

1. Ghosted: “when someone cuts off all communication without explanation.”

You might be wondering how this all breaks down for your generational cohort. We’ve got that for you. The most common slang term among boomers is “woke” — we can surely thank cable-TV news for its ubiquity among this large, older group.

Gen-Xers use “ghosted” more than any other slang term, the poll found. Millennials apparently think everything is “salty.” Gen Z, we’re told, offers up “low-key” like a tic.

To be sure, this probably isn’t a rigorous poll. Preply isn’t a public-opinion research firm and doesn’t present its methodology. And let’s face it, what exactly qualifies as slang always has been a bit nebulous.

The language is forever evolving. Today’s avant-garde word is tomorrow’s dusty dictionary entry, and most of the terms listed in this poll have been around a while. “On point,” for example, is a pretty standard English term — the stuffy Cambridge Dictionary defines it as “perfect; as good as could be.”

OK, boomer, time to move on, we’ve reached the end of this article. (Did we use that right?)