WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The family of an American scientist who died while rock climbing in New Zealand is urging other climbers to carefully consider their reliance on equipment that’s been left permanently attached to rock faces.

New Zealand Police on Friday identified the woman who died as 28-year-old Lauren “Kimi” Worrell, who had just finished a master’s degree at the University of Auckland. A LinkedIn page indicates Worrell had worked as an environmental scientist in the San Francisco Bay area.

Worrell’s family issued a statement through police saying Kimi was an avid outdoor enthusiast and rock climber. They said she died Sunday while preparing to descend a challenging 120 meter (400 foot) rock face at Castle Rock, near the town of Whitianga on New Zealand’s North Island.