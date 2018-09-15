Share story

By
The Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — A lawyer says an American university professor was detained by Israeli police for allegedly trying to disrupt security forces in the embattled West Bank community of Khan al-Ahmar.

Gaby Lasky said Saturday that her client, Frank Romano, is being held in a Jerusalem jail. Lasky says police told her Romano would appear Monday before an Israeli military court.

Romano was among dozens of activists spending time in Khan al-Ahmar to try to block the possible demolition of the Palestinian village. Activists say that on Friday, Romano stood in front of a bulldozer clearing barriers that had been set up to slow demolition.

Israeli police said three people were detained for causing disturbances.

Romano’s LinkedIn page says he teaches law at the Université Paris Ouest Nanterre La Défense in France.

