GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — The American Prairie Reserve has asked for permission from the Bureau of Land Management to expand bison grazing on public lands in Fergus, Petroleum, Phillips, Valley and Chouteau counties.

The Great Falls Tribune reported Thursday that the reserve seeks 17 more grazing allotments totaling 369 square miles (955 square kilometers).

The reserve has also asked for a change in the class of livestock allowed on the grazing leases it holds, season-long grazing and permission to remove interior fences.

Betty Holder, reserve lands manager, says the changes will give bison a more natural gazing pattern. She says bison naturally move themselves across much larger areas than cattle do.

The bureau has previously approved the reserve’s requests to change allotments to accommodate bison grazing.

___

Information from: Great Falls Tribune, http://www.greatfallstribune.com