KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A 69-year-old American has pleaded not guilty to assault in Uganda after widely circulated video footage showed him punching a hotel worker, using racial insults and threatening to kill him.
Jimmy L. Taylor was arrested earlier this month after the confrontation with a receptionist at a hotel in the capital, Kampala. It was not clear when the confrontation took place.
The footage shows Taylor charging at the receptionist and saying: “You hate Jesus. You hate yourself. You hate me. You disgraced Jesus. Huh?”
Taylor, who says he is a missionary and military veteran, was granted non-cash bail due to poor health. His next hearing is on Oct. 4.
