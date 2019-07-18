ASPEN, Colo. — The United States will take over the top NATO intelligence post at the end of the year, alliance officials said, a move that some U.S. officials hope could bolster a critical alliance capacity that President Donald Trump has praised.

But the appointment runs the risk of putting a U.S. stamp on an office whose strength has been in building consensus among North Atlantic Treaty Organization members over controversial intelligence matters. Within the alliance, misgivings about U.S. intelligence still run deep, more than a decade and a half after doubts over the U.S. assessment about weapons of mass destruction in Iraq bitterly divided Europe and America.

David Cattler, a veteran of the Defense Intelligence Agency who now has a senior position with the director of national intelligence, has been appointed by Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to take over the intelligence post, Oana Lungescu, the chief NATO spokeswoman, confirmed.

The intelligence chief post was created in 2016 to better coordinate intelligence about Russia and terrorism threats within the civilian and military staffs of NATO.

The alliance has used its intelligence arm during internal debates over the handling of Russian violations of the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty and the nerve agent attack in Britain last year against a former Russian intelligence officer, Stoltenberg said. Having intelligence analyses from multiple countries, he said, set the stage for NATO action.

After the nerve agent attack, NATO and its member nations expelled dozens of Russians from embassies across the alliance, a blow to Moscow’s intelligence network in Europe and the United States.

And after the demise of the arms treaty, allies agreed to “deliver credible deterrence” and will announce more concrete measures to bolster their defenses after the end of the treaty next month, Stoltenberg said on Wednesday at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado. NATO has begun examining whether to expand its missile defense system to counter Russian intermediate missiles.

Cattler will replace Arndt Freytag von Loringhoven, a senior German diplomat who has been in the intelligence chief position since it was created three years ago.