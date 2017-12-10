Share story

BALI, Indonesia (AP) — An American citizen detained for a drug offense has escaped from a prison on the Indonesian resort island of Bali.

Head of Kerobokan prison Tonny Nainggolan says Christian Beasley, 32, was believed to have escaped at around 4 a.m. Monday by sawing through a ceiling and then jumping over a 6-meter (20-foot) high wall behind the prison.

Beasley was arrested in August at a post office on Bali with a package containing 5.7 grams of hashish.

Nainggolan says another American inmate, Paul Anthony Hoffam, was captured Monday while trying to escape.

In June, four foreign inmates from Australia, Bulgaria, India and Malaysia escaped from Kerobokan through a drainage tunnel.

Jailbreaks are common in Indonesia, where prisons are overcrowded by people convicted of drug crimes.

