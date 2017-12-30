MEXICO CITY (AP) — An American shot dead in a Mexican beach resort has been identified as an official from a Southern California city.
The city of Imperial Beach says in a statement that its Administrative Services Director Doug Bradley was killed Thursday while vacationing in Zihuatanejo, Mexico. The township includes the neighboring resort of Ixtapa. The death came the day before Bradley’s 50th birthday
Guerrero state security officials had reported Bradley’s death Friday without identifying him.
The city’s statement said Bradley lived in Mexico and commuted to Imperial Beach. An avid surfer, he had travelled much of the Mexican coast.
Most Read Stories
- 800,000 Washington residents owe student-loan money — to the tune of $24B
- Car prowls, burglaries, shoplifting: See which neighborhoods lead Seattle in property crimes
- 6 sent to hospital after van jumps curb, strikes pedestrians in downtown Seattle WATCH
- The story behind Doug Baldwin's heartfelt letter that was read aloud at this Seahawk fan's funeral
- Trump trains crosshairs on favorite target, again - Amazon
The city is working with the U.S. Embassy in Mexico to repatriate Bradley’s body.