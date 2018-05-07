RENO, Nev. (AP) — An American Indian tribe wants to reclaim land near a Nevada ski resort and golf course rather than have it come under control of resort operators who are working with county officials.
The Reno Gazette-Journal reports the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California wants to ask Congress for nearly 0.6 square miles (1.6 square kilometers) of federal land in Incline Village.
The property includes land that is part of Diamond Peak Ski Resort and along fairways at Incline Village Championship Golf Course.
Tribal chairman Neil Mortimer says the tribe feels “if federal land is going to be transferred, it should be returned to its original owners.”
Mortimer says Washoe tribal officials only recently learned about the plan, called the Washoe County Economic Development and Conservation Act.
Information from: Reno Gazette-Journal, http://www.rgj.com