CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — “American Idol” will be holding auditions in West Virginia later this year.
ABC says the singing talent show will have tryouts in Charleston on Sept. 15. A location will be announced at a later date.
Auditions for the show also are open online.
Celebrity judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie are returning for next season. The show moved to ABC this year after spending 15 seasons on FOX.
