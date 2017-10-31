WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say an American teenage girl who was taken to Syria by her father several years ago is now with U.S. authorities and will be returned home.

She has said her father supported the Islamic State group.

The officials say U.S.-allied Syrian forces turned her over to the U.S. military. She’s now in State Department custody in Iraq.

CBS News interviewed the girl near Raqqa earlier this month. She said she had been in Syria for five years and is from Kansas.

The officials said it was the same girl, but didn’t identify her by name. One said she was forced to marry a Syrian man and is pregnant. The official said her husband died in a coalition airstrike.

The officials weren’t authorized to speak publicly and demanded anonymity.