PHOENIX (AP) — The president of the American Federation of Teachers is coming to Phoenix to support Arizona teachers’ call for additional school funding.

Randi Weingarten will be holding a news conference late Monday morning next to the state Capitol and also will speak at a rally.

Arizona teachers’ walkout over pay and education funding appears headed into a second week as major school districts say schools will remain closed Monday.

The unprecedented statewide job action began last Thursday, resulting in closures of schools that educate the vast majority of the state’s 1.1 million public school students.

Republican Gov. Doug Ducey and GOP legislative leaders said Friday they had reached a budget agreement to boost teacher pay by 20 percent by 2020.

But leaders of teacher groups say their other concerns remain unaddressed.