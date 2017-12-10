BAGHDAD (AP) — The American ambassador says that as Iraq emerges from three years of war with the Islamic State group, the United States is looking to roll back the influence of neighboring Iran in the country and help its government resolve the dispute with the Kurdish region.

U.S. Ambassador Douglas Silliman says that Washington is focused on keeping the peace and rebuilding, and sees Iran’s influence as a problem.

He says “the Iranians have — to some extent — assisted the government of Iraq in defeating” IS but haven’t helped with aide nor have they been “contributing to the U.N. stabilization program.”

Silliman says Washington is encouraged by recent Iraqi efforts to reach out to allies Saudi Arabia and Jordan, and hopes they will play a bigger role in Iraq going forward.