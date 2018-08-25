LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two famed American climbers, alpinist Jeff Lowe and Yosemite National Park legend Tom Frost, have died.
Lowe’s longtime partner, Connie Self, says he died Friday evening at a care facility in Fort Collins, Colorado, at age 67. He suffered for years from an unknown neurodegenerative disorder.
In his career, Lowe climbed peaks around the world, including an epic solo ascent of the forbidding Eiger in the Swiss Alps in 1991.
Frost’s biographer, Steve Grossman, says the rock climber died of cancer on Friday at age 81, in Oakdale, California.
Grossman, author of the upcoming book “Tom Frost A Climbing Life,” says Frost was one of the pillars of the “golden age” of Yosemite climbing.
Lowe and Frost also made climbs together as part of expeditions to the Himalayas.