NEW YORK (AP) — Ben True became the first American men’s open division winner at the 2018 United Airlines New York City Half marathon.
The 32-year-old True crossed the finish line Sunday in 1:02:39, his first attempt at the distance. He just beat out fellow countryman and second-place finisher Dathan Ritzenhein.
The women’s race was captured by 24-year-old Ethiopian Buze Diriba. She finished with a time of 1:12:23, only a one-tenth of a second edge over second place finisher American Emily Sisson.
More than 20,000 runners competed in the 13.1-mile race from Brooklyn to Manhattan. The new route featured iconic landmarks, including Times Square, Grand Central Terminal, Chinatown and the Manhattan Bridge.
It’s the first 2018 race in the New York Road Runner’s five-borough series.