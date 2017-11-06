PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — American Airlines has announced it is adding a nonstop flight from Portland International Jetport to New York City.
The Portland Press Herald reports the twice-daily service between Portland and LaGuardia Airport will start in April. American Airlines is the Jetport’s largest carrier while New York City is the Jetport’s largest market.
Jetport Director Paul Bradbury praised the additional service in a statement Monday. According to Bradbury, the expanded service offers “schedule flexibility and competitive airfares for the Maine traveler.”
___
Most Read Stories
- ‘He’s not gonna shoot me over a 6-pack of beer’: Report details deadly shootout in April between Seattle police, suspect WATCH
- 26 killed in church attack in Texas' deadliest mass shooting VIEW
- Analysis | Three thoughts from the Seahawks' dramatic 17-14 loss to Washington WATCH
- Not even a quack: Washington crushes rival Ducks in record-breaking win
- You and your dentist may have a bone to pick with Delta Dental | Op-Ed
Information from: Portland Press Herald, http://www.pressherald.com