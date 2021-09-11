As the United States honors the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks that shattered and changed American life, commemorations and memorials are scheduled nationwide Saturday to remember the victims and first responders.

In New York, the ceremony at Ground Zero began with the first moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. – the time Flight 11 struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center. The last moment of silence came at 10:28 a.m., in observance of the fall of the North Tower. President Biden and first lady Jill Biden are in New York before moving on to services in Shanksville, Pa., and, finally, Arlington, Va.

At 8:46 a.m., the minute when the first flight struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center two decades earlier, those in attendance stood in commemorative silence.

The moment of pause would be the first of six that day, as the nation remembered some of the day’s most horrific moments: the planes striking the World Trade Center towers and the Pentagon, the towers falling and the crash of Flight 93 into the Pennsylvania countryside.

After the first moment of silence in New York, Mike Low, the father of 28-year-old flight attendant Sarah Elizabeth Low, who was working on one of the crashed planes, said 20 years feels like both a long and short time.

“My memory goes back to that terrible day, when it felt like an evil specter had descended upon our world, but it was also a time when many people acted above and beyond the ordinary,” he said.

After the moment of silence at the time that Flight 175 struck the South Tower, Bruce Springsteen performed “I’ll See You in My Dreams” in honor of the victims.

“The days go on, I remember you my friend. And though you’re gone and my heart’s been emptied it seems, I’ll see you in my dreams,” he sang. The 2020 song came nearly two decades after Springsteen’s 2002 album “The Rising,” which was written as a reflection on the nation’s hopes and fears after 9/11.

The names of those lost on Sept. 11 were not read aloud last year because the coronavirus pandemic, but the practice resumed Saturday.

A uniformed Army officer came to the 9/11 memorial in New York, bearing white roses and a silver bracelet carved with the name of his family member: Stuart Louis, a Chinese American and 42-year-old father of two who had been a managing director of Sandler O’Neill on the 104th floor of the South Tower.

Lee, who declined to give his last name because he didn’t want to politicize the somber event, had only been in the Army for two years on Sept. 11. He deployed to Afghanistan 10 years ago and said he is now at the “twilight of my service.”

Coming to memorialize his loved one on a day that launched a war that the United States had finally conceded was “a bit bittersweet,” he said.

“It’s kind of like we never had an end goal,” he said. “If we’d had an end goal other than trying to rebuild them, I think we would have been out of there long ago.”

He said he was going to spend the day thinking not just about Stuart but also about the 13 service members who died recently in Kabul.

He had expected the war to end but had hoped for a less chaotic exit.

“I think the country had gotten tired of that war. I don’t blame Biden. I kind of blame some of the previous ones,” he said. “And what you saw on the news was the infantry or the members who were on the ground, they didn’t do what they were supposed to do.”

At the Pentagon’s memorial ceremony in Arlington, Va., Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff , decried terrorism and the losses that occurred on Sept. 11 and in the decades since.

“All of the values and principles embedded in our Constitution and made real in our daily lives were paid for with the blood of the fallen on this place at 9:37 on September 11, 2001,” he said. “Those ideals were and still are hated by our enemies: the fascists, the Nazis, the communists, al-Qaida, ISIS, the Taliban, authoritarians, dictators and tyrants of all kinds. They hate those ideals. They hate those values.”

Milley said that while terrorists tried to divide the nation that Sept. 11, their efforts were in vain. He reflected on members of the U.S. military who “have fought tirelessly to defeat terrorists in Afghanistan and around the world, both at home and abroad.”

Milley referenced the 2,461 American service members who have been killed in Afghanistan, including the 13 slain in the Kabul airport attack two weeks ago. Those sentiments were echoed by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

“Many of the 13 brave men and women who just days ago gave their lives to save others in Afghanistan were babies back in 2001,” Austin said.

Austin noted that 20 years later, nearly a quarter of American citizens were born after the Sept. 11 attacks, including thousands of those in the military.

Just after 9 a.m. the reading of the names at the Pentagon began. Each of the 184 people killed here 20 years ago was memorialized by a photo and the ring of a bell.

The crowd was silent, somber. Some dabbed at eyes, others bowed heads. But for those like Fred Hodges, it was the sky that survivors on Saturday said felt the most eerie.

“It was a little cooler that day, but man, it looked just like this,” said Hodges, 74, a retired Pentagon police officer who responded to the scene on Sept. 11, 2001, and helped pull people from the wreckage.

Hodges recalled planes flying overhead then, too. How normally the day began as he drove in his patrol vehicle with a recruit, explaining the protocol for when President George W. Bush was expected to land that afternoon on the helipad in Marine One. At 9:37 a.m., he turned to drive past the gate at the Pentagon Mall entrance when he heard the boom. Soon, plumes of thick black smoke streamed skyward and Hodges raced toward the crash.

He had learned about the attacks at the World Trade Center in a briefing that morning with his commanding officer under a tent, just steps away from where Saturday’s ceremony was held.

He knew immediately the crash at the Pentagon was no accident. Like others, he did not know if other terrorist-controlled planes were headed their way, but he rushed to provide aid.

Hodges, who was awarded the medal of valor for his rescue efforts that day and in the weeks after, said he can still see the faces of the people he saved – and those who perished.

“It stayed with me, even after all this time,” he said. “People always say so, but I hope we never forget.”

A 22-year veteran of the Pentagon police force and 26-year Army service member, Hodges said standing among survivors and their families felt like a coming home.

“We’re like family,” he said. “All of us.”

In the U.K., Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Boris Johnson led tributes to the 9/11 victims, which included 67 Britons. In a message posted on social media, the queen said that her prayers remained with the victims and survivors as she paid tribute to communities that rebuilt after the tragedy. She also recalled her 2010 visit to the World Trade Center site where she laid a wreath in memory of the victims.

“As we mark the 20th anniversary of the terrible attacks on September 11 2001, my thoughts and prayers, and those of my family and the entire nation, remain with the victims, survivors and families affected, as well as the first responders and rescue workers called to duty,” the queen said in a statement posted to Twitter. “My visit to the site of the World Trade Centre in 2010 is held fast in my memory. It reminds me that as we honour those from many nations, faiths and backgrounds who lost their lives, we also pay tribute to the resilience and determination of the communities who joined together to rebuild.”

Johnson said that while the threat of terrorism remained, “we can now say with the perspective of 20 years that they failed to shake our belief in freedom and democracy; they failed to drive our nations apart, or cause us to abandon our values, or to live in permanent fear.”

There are a number of events planned in the U.K. to mark the anniversary, including a private service in central London organized by the September 11 UK Families Support Group. During that service, family members will read the names of victims and lay white roses on an inscription stone. In the evening, 67 candles will be lit, one for each of the British victims.

“The Star Spangled Banner” was played Saturday morning at a special changing of the guard ceremony at Windsor Castle in remembrance of those who died in the attacks.

The scene echoed the one 20 years ago when, two days after 9/11 and by order of Queen Elizabeth II, troops played the U.S. national anthem during the changing of the guard at Buckingham Palace. It was the first time they’d ever done so. The moment became a symbol of the outpouring of sympathy from allies around the world.

On a sunny Saturday morning, hundreds gathered outside the walls of Windsor Castle to watch and listen to the Band of the Welsh Guards play the anthem.

Philip T Reeker, the acting U.S. ambassador, who was at Windsor Castle, told Press Association: “We’re incredibly grateful to her Majesty the Queen for the playing of our national anthem.” He said the moment “represents the friendship and solidarity between our two countries, the United States and the United Kingdom, and united is the key word.”

On Friday, Biden released a lengthy video message to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, calling for unity in a divided country and acknowledging that the pain and grief from that day may not have dulled for some families, even after two decades.

Standing in the White House in a dark suit, with a blurred out American flag visible over his shoulder, Biden spoke somberly and expressed condolences from himself and first lady Jill Biden to the loved ones of the nearly 3,000 people killed after terrorist-hijacked planes crashed that day into the World Trade Center in New York; into the Pentagon in Arlington; and into a field in Shanksville, Pa.

“To the families of the 2,977 people, from more than 90 nations, killed on Sept. 11, 2001, . . . and 1,000 more who were injured, America and the world commemorate you and your loved ones, the pieces of your soul,” Biden said.

