KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a pedestrian died after running straight into the path of an ambulance on a Tennessee highway.
Knoxville police say witnesses told officers that the pedestrian ran in front of a Sullivan County ambulance Friday night. The person was then struck by two additional vehicles before being confirmed dead on the scene. No other injuries were reported following the crash, which occurred on Interstate 40 in Knoxville.
The pedestrian’s name was not immediately released.
News outlets report that the ambulance was returning from taking a patient to Knoxville.
