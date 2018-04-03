LOS ANGELES (AP) — An ambulance stolen from outside a downtown Los Angeles hospital was pursued east into San Bernardino County where the driver was taken into custody.
Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey says the ambulance was stolen around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday while its paramedic crew was transferring a seriously ill patient to staff inside California Hospital Medical Center.
The vehicle was parked in the hospital’s ambulance bay at the time.
Los Angeles police and then the California Highway Patrol followed the ambulance in a slow-speed chase.
The pursuit ended around 1:15 a.m. on State Route 71 in Chino Hills. Humphrey says the ambulance did not appear to be damaged.