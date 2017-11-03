FORT TEJON, Calif. (AP) — An Amber Alert has been issued in Southern California for a father who authorities say has abducted his 2-month-old son and is considered armed and dangerous.

The alert says the father and baby were last seen Friday afternoon in Fort Tejon, an area on the Grapevine section of Interstate 5 about halfway between Los Angeles and Bakersfield.

Authorities say the suspect is Jeffrey Michael Gomes, a 42-year-old man of Asian descent who is 6 feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

His son is 2-month-old Jefferson Gomes.

The Amber Alert says the two were last seen in a 2007 white Chevrolet pickup truck with California license plate 02390P1.