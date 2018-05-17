TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Retail giant Amazon will open a warehouse in Tucson that will bring more than 1,500 jobs to the city.

The company announced Wednesday that the planned 855,000-square-foot facility will be a hub for packing and shipping small items including books, electronics and toys.

Amazon currently has four warehouses in Arizona.

Gov. Doug Ducey says the new center is a big investment for southern Arizona and demonstrates the region’s potential to draw businesses.