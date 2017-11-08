DUNDALK, Md. (AP) — Amazon has announced plans to build a Baltimore-area distribution center that will create 1,500 full-time jobs.

In a news release Wednesday, the online retailer said the facility will be located in Baltimore County, at the site of a former Sparrows Point steel mill. It is expected to open in 2019.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the Baltimore County Council unanimously voted last month in favor of a $2.2 million incentive package to lure Amazon to the industrial development being created at Tradepoint Atlantic.

The facility will be Amazon’s fourth in Maryland. The company says it employs more than 5,000 people at the existing facilities, two of which are in Baltimore.

The news comes as cities across the nation are trying to entice Amazon to build a second headquarters in their area.