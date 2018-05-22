PREMONT, Texas (AP) — A lifeline thrown by Texas A&M University at Kingsville has saved a South Texas school district with financial and academic struggles so severe that it suspended its sports activities, including football.

The Texas Education Agency had threatened the Premont Independent School District with closure in 2011 because of its financial and academic woes. After consulting with the TEA, the Texas A&M University System stepped in with an alliance that aided Premont schools with fundraising and education enrichment programs like Early College High School. That allowed Premont High School freshmen to take classes at nearby A&M-Kingsville.

As a result, the Premont school district met state academic standards in 2016 for the first time in five years. On Tuesday, district officials announced the high school will play varsity football again this fall.