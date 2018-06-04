COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Texas A&M has suspended center Caylinne Martin after the 6-foot-3 junior and her twin sister, Corinne, were charged with felony injury to the elderly relating to a Christmas Eve altercation in Houston.
The (Bryan-College Station) Eagle reports they were arrested May 25 and released the next day.
According to an affidavit, a 68-year-old man and his son were attacked in a Houston apartment by five people, including the Martin sisters. During the attack, the older man bit Corinne Martin’s thumb. Caylinne is said to have responded by punching the man to make him release the bite, breaking his nose, before the five fled.
Aaron Poole, Caylinne Martin’s attorney, says his client was not involved in the altercation and was not present in the apartment.
The one-time junior college All-American at McLennan Community College averaged six minutes and 1.8 points per game as backup to senior Khaalia Hillsman.
