GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — A 78-year-old woman diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease is recovering after going missing and spending a cold night outside.

The Grand Junction Sentinel reports that the woman had taken her dog for a walk on Saturday and did not return to her home.

Carol Gamble is registered with the Care Track program through the Delta County Sheriff’s Office, but the tracking bracelet she was wearing couldn’t spot her location because she walked out of its range.

Search crews looked for her until about 2 a.m. Sunday without any luck. She was found a few hours later when her dog made its way to a nearby resident’s house — a resident who turned out to be the dog’s veterinarian.

Susie Hirsch and her family found Gamble lying on the ground in thick vegetation.

She and her dog are expected to be OK.

