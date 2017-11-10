GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — The lone hospital in Grand Forks is planning a new, $250 million facility.
KNOX radio reports that Altru’s project also is to include expanded clinic services.
Altru Health System CEO David Molmen says the needs of patients and communities in the region are changing, and Altru needs to innovate to keep up.
The project is currently in the design process.
___
Information from: KNOX-AM, http://knoxradio.com