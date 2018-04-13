SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Federal officials are giving the go-ahead to a new master plan for a Utah ski area that includes a small tram, but environmentalists worry the changes will negatively impact local wetlands.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that the U.S. Forest Service decision posted on Tuesday claims the new plan for the Alta Ski Area would not significantly impact the local environment.

But the environmental group Save Our Canyons disagrees. Executive director Carl Fisher worries that the proposed tram will lead to more development around Little Cottonwood Canyon, 30 miles southeast of Salt Lake City.

The new ski area plan would replace two ski lifts, expand a pair of restaurants and replace machinery to trigger controlled avalanches. It would not expand the size of the 1,800-acre resort.

